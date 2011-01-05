Hilary Swank's Smart Shopping, Ralph Lauren's Fashion Family, and More!

1. Hilary Swank loves a good bargain—the actress said she wouldn't mind clipping coupons. [Yahoo]

2. Talent runs in the family: Greg Lauren, Ralph's nephew, will launch a fashion line. [WWD]

3. Pucker up! Make Up For Ever introduced Lab Shine Lip Gloss in 35 shades. [Stylelist]

4. Michelle Obama favorite Jason Wu launched a nail polish line in collaboration with CND. [Elle UK]

5. Beyonce and other beehive hairstyle fans can thank the stylist, now 92, who created it. She will be honored in March. [TribLocal]

6. Dolce & Gabbana's new coffee-table book from Rizzoli features the label's men's underwear collection... and not much else. [The Cut]