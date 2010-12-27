Hilary Swank Is Working on a Clothing Line

Hilary Swank's great style may be coming to a store near you. The Oscar-winning actress is working on an activewear clothing line, WWD reports, which means the designs will be as functional as they are fashionable. The sports lover, avid runner and former gymnast is working with DMA Designers Management Agency to create the line, and is currently searching for designers to partner with to develop the collection. Ideally for us, it would come out in 2011, because we've got gym-oriented New Year's resolutions! Plus: Check out the best of Hilary Swank's 2010 red-carpet style in the gallery.