Hilary Swank Got Married In The Woods and It Was Still A Hollywood Fantasy

After two years of dating, Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider finally made it official. According to Vogue, the couple, who have been dating since 2016, had a romantic wedding among the redwood trees in California. Of course, the Oscar-winning actor brought along a few A-list pals. People reports that Mariska Hargitay, everyone's favorite defense attorney, served as a bridesmaid.

"It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it," Swank told Vogue of the ceremony — the magazine also got the exclusive snapshots of the occasion. "I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true."

Vogue adds that Elie Saab designed Swank's wedding dress and that her father walked her down the aisle. Swank and Scheider have kept their relationship low-key since they started dating, never releasing any sort of statement confirming their status. However, that never stopped them from getting cozy in public. After Schneider proposed, the two were spotted together après ski in Switzerland and, more recently, at Venus Williams's final Wimbledon match this year.

Swank's silvan ceremony is just the latest wedding to take place. Earlier this year, Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury had a boho fantasia in Los Gatos, California. And who could forget Sean Parker's epic wedding among the redwoods in Big Sur? If this wedding trend holds, prepare to mourn the loss of Mason jar centerpieces, restored barns, and distressed wood. Weddings — celebrity ones, at least — seem to be going green.