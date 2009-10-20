Hilary Swank Wants You to Adopt a Pet

What's on Hilary Swank's agenda, besides learning how to fly for her upcoming role as Amelia Earhart? Saving homeless puppies and kitties! The Oscar-winning actress partnered with Iams Home 4 The Holidays to raise awareness for pet adoption and find loving families for 1.5 million homeless animals this holiday season. And Swank practices what she preaches—her dogs Karoo (a Jack Russell/Corgi mix) and Rumi (a Golden Retriever mix) are both rescues. "I know they're thankful I've adopted them into my family, and I'm just as thankful they've adopted me," said Swank.