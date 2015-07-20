Hilary Swank Seeks Renter for Her Manhattan Apartment: See Inside

Hilary Swank is staying close to her Los Angeles home this summer, which means a lucky New Yorker could rent out her Manhattan apartment for $20,000 a month.

Real estate site Zillow reports that the West Village apartment has million-dollar views of the Empire State Building, Hudson River and Freedom Tower, and offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The 1,441-square-foot digs are impeccably decorated, and come furnished.

The Oscar-winning actress is giving up her spa-worthy master bathroom, and refinished kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. However, it’s not without good reason -- the actress is turning down roles and staying in L.A. to care for her father, who recently had a lung transplant. “My dad is living with me,” she recently told HuffPost Live.

