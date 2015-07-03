Hilary Swank Explains Why Family Is So Important—and How to Easily Keep in Touch

It's easy enough to say "yes way, rosé!" and forget to call mom and dad before taking off on a flight or embarking on a night out with the girlfriends. But for Hilary Swank, doing so is simply unacceptable. "Family is everything," she told InStyle yesterday. "I think it's really important to be in touch. Being in touch is everything, right?"

Swank credits her parents for instilling such a morally admirable value in her: "I think my parents who are super grounded and real and salt of the Earth, I think that definitely helped form who I am today." Yes, her upbringing may have been inspiringly wholesome, but the actress has proven to be one of Hollywood's toughest and most empowered women. So why exactly is family so important to the former Million Dollar Baby star (and Junior Olympic swimmer), whom we're sure can confidently stand alone? "We have to stick together and have each others’ backs and we'll all go through good times or go through bad times and being there for one another I think is everything and it's the beauty of life, really, right? To share our experiences in every way."

RELATED: Honoree Hilary Swank's Date Was Looking Pretty Ruff at the ASPCA Bergh Ball

The Oscar-winning beauty may be busy working on a variety of projects, which include a role in an animated film about a monkey named Spark, but she knows the exact secret to staying close to her loved ones from afar. "It's not that hard. Even if it's just picking up the phone. Now we have our phone at our fingertips just to say, 'Hey! I don't want to text. I just want to say hi and let you know I love you. I don't have a lot of time to talk, but you're on my mind,'" Swank said. "It takes 30 seconds. And I don't ever want to have a regret where I wasn't in touch with somebody and something happens, because you never know what's going to happen tomorrow." Hilary, you're our hero. Mom, I'm calling you in 5.

RELATED: See Bruce Willis Play with His Two Youngest Daughters in this Adorable Family Snap