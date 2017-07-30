25 Times Birthday Girl Hilary Swank Shared a Seriously Stunning Selfie

Meredith Lepore
Jul 30, 2017 @ 7:00 am

Move over Kardashians. You've got some serious selfie competition, and her name is Hilary Swank. The actress and producer loves a good selfie, especially if she can get one of her celeb friends or an adorable animal involved.

It is hard to believe that Swank, who turns 43 today, got her start on shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and films including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Next Karate Kid in the '90s. But her big break came when she was cast as transgender teen Brandon Teena in the biopic Boys Don't Cry, for which she won her first best actress Oscar (she earned her second for her performance in 2004's Million Dollar Baby). But don't think all those awards make her too sophisticated to enjoy the simple pleasures of a great selfie. Check out 25 of Hilary Swank's most stunning Instagram selfies, starting with the one above!

#Happy4thofJuly everyone! 🇺🇸

In honor of #NationalChocolateChipDay… Going in!

Good morning from me and Dr. Seuss #SeussInTheHouse #AfricanGrey #ParrotsOfInstagram

What a match!! #FrenchOpen #ILOVETennis #WhatASunday #Paris Ok, now back to work!

Wishing I were here...back in nature with my horse! Brings such a big smile to my face. #ILoveMyHorse #ILoveNature

Someone doesn't want to get out of bed. #CanYouGuessWho? #HappySaturday! #ChangeThePathOfASoul

Hoping this monkey (and the cup of Joe inside) helps wake me up today! #Morning

Happy Good Friday! Happy Passover!! Happy Everything! 🌺

BFF's unite!!! #Hilariska @therealmariskahargitay

Thanks to the Rockefeller Center Starbucks Crew for making my morning!!! #WhatsYourDrink? #NoFilter

Only in LA do you start your day with charcoal and montmorillonite clay!! #LA #NeverConventional #NoFilter

A trip to NYC wouldn't be complete without the @nyknicks!! 🏀🏀🏀#LetsGoKnicks! #NYC @carmeloanthony @lala

Ohhhhhhhhh, yay!!! BRING IT! Backstage cookie time now. #GetInMyBelly

So proud of you, my friend! #MichaelKors Thanks #Shanghai #It'sBeenFun

#iLoveMyHorse #Sunday #Blessed #NeedLongerArm #selfie #NoFilter #HorsesofInstagram

Thanks #SanFrancisco!! It's been golden!! #GoldenGateBridge #FilmLovers #MillValley #NicePeople!

Rockin' my sombrero at the #RosebowlFleaMarket

