Hilary Duff Updates the Cold Shoulder Trend for Fall in a Crush-Worthy Sweater

Hilary Duff is definitely feeling the love in her new relationship, and we’re here crushing over her latest fall-ready outfit. The actress stepped out in L.A. on Tuesday in a destroyed gray sweater that perfectly updates summer’s hot cold-shoulder trend for chillier autumn days.

The 29-year-old stepped out in a Central Park West V-neck sweater with rips at the shoulders ($129; revolve.com). She tied the sweater up in a knot to show off her high-waist destroyed GRLFRND jeans ($248; revolve.com)—and her toned legs in the process. Duff topped off the look with an oversize clutch, olive green pumps, and a bandana tied around her neck, French girl-style.

For a slouchy-cool pair of jeans like Duff’s, opt for destroyed denim in a light wash that rolls up at the hem to show off your killer shoes, like this Current/Elliot boyfriend silhouette ($270; net-a-porter.com). With a sexy V-neck top and pointy-toe pumps, they’re perfect for an autumn day out.

Destroyed everything is definitely making a name for itself this fall.