Hilary Duff Puts Her Toned Legs on Display in a Pair of Tiny Denim Shorts in N.Y.C.

Hilary Duff is one hot mama! The Younger star stepped out in N.Y.C. on Sunday in an off-duty ensemble that highlighted her toned gams.

Duff paired a tiny pair of denim cutoffs with a white V-neck T-shirt while out in the Big Apple with a friend. The celebrity mom turned her look from classic to boho with her choice of accessories, including a wide-brimmed hat, fringe leather bag, and layered necklaces. Duff looked fresh-faced for the casual outing, shading her eyes from the sun with a pair of Dior sunglasses.