Hilary Duff Puts Her Toned Legs on Display in a Pair of Tiny Denim Shorts in N.Y.C.
Hilary Duff is one hot mama! The Younger star stepped out in N.Y.C. on Sunday in an off-duty ensemble that highlighted her toned gams.
Duff paired a tiny pair of denim cutoffs with a white V-neck T-shirt while out in the Big Apple with a friend. The celebrity mom turned her look from classic to boho with her choice of accessories, including a wide-brimmed hat, fringe leather bag, and layered necklaces. Duff looked fresh-faced for the casual outing, shading her eyes from the sun with a pair of Dior sunglasses.
The working mom certainly seems optimistic about the week ahead after the fun Sunday outing. The Lizzie McGuire alum took to Instagram on Monday while reading her horoscope from Susan Miller in the September issue of InStyle, and she's ready to get out there and seize the day.
"Hell ya! Watch out world! Libras it's our time!!!" she captioned the photo of her horoscope, which predicts that Libras will enter one of the best years of their life on September 9th. "Get your wish list ready: Your sparkling aspects will keep on coming," Miller wrote.
We can't wait to see what Duff does with all of this good fortune.