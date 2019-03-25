Hilary Duff Ditched Her Platinum Blonde Hair for Spring

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

For anyone who gets the urge to dramatically switch up their hair when the seasons change, Hilary Duff gets you.

After going platinum at the beginning of winter, the actress is welcoming spring with a fresh shade of blonde. Her new, lower-maintenance hair color has been dubbed "sunlight blonde" by Duff's colorist Nikki Lee of L.A.'s Nine Zero One salon.

"After going 'winter white,' we decided to turn Hilary's color into 'sunlight' for spring and shooting Younger," Lee told Refinery29. "She’s now a slightly rooted golden blonde with a little extra length added for fun!"

Duff's new color has more dimension and warmth than her "winter white," which makes it easier to keep away any unwanted brassy tones. Judging from the now-deleted Instagram Story Duff posted of her spring hair color, it looks like she added some extensions to her lob, too.

She shared another view of her new hair in a cute selfie with her baby daughter Banks.

While we've lost count of how many celebs have dyed their hair deep chocolate brown this spring, Duff's warm sunlight blonde color is making the case for getting highlights instead.