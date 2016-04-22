Hilary Duff Embraces Spring in a Sunny Street Style Ensemble

It may be always sunny in California, but that doesn't mean celebrities aren't embracing spring fashion. Case in point: Hilary Duff, who was spotted running errands in Beverly Hills in a cheerful street style ensemble.

For the outing, the Younger actress wore a simple white tee, tying the ends in a knot for extra flair. She paired the staple with a black tiered ruffle skirt and a bright yellow motorcycle jacket. Duff accessorized the look with gold flat sandals, a colorful beaded necklace, and oversize aviator sunglasses. Bright nail polish and expertly blown out strands completed her on-point ensemble.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Posts Epic Throwback Photo from Her Days as a Child Model

Duff has stepped out in a slew of chic street style looks as of late. Most recently she demonstrated how to expertly wear '70s-inspired flared overalls.