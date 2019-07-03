Hilary Duff Is Getting Mom-Shamed for Piercing Her Daughter's Ears

Hilary Duff is coming under fire for giving her baby a little bit of bling. E! News reports that after posting a snap of baby Banks (who she shares with fiancé Matthew Koma) to her Instagram stories, Duff's followers and internet critics came at her, saying that the baby, who is 8 months old, is too young to have her ears pierced.

"I can't fathom why you would you think it's okay to have your daughters ears pierced. Causing her a tremendous amount of pain and discomfort," one Instagram user commented. Other followers even claimed that the "pain" that Duff caused her daughter merited an un-follow. "Babies are beautiful, why would they need their ears piercing?" another follower wrote.

E! adds that the piercings may be new, since in her posts throughout the month of May, Duff's daughter doesn't appear to have the tiny studs. Duff confirmed the speculation with a note in her stories, writing, "oh and yes we pierced her ears."

Not every comment was against the earrings. "I am 51 yrs old and my sister and I had our ears pierced when we were babies as well and done with a needle," a comment read. "I'm ok, I'm not traumatized and I don't remember because I was a baby. People need to stop judging what other people do, and look at what goes on in their own home."

The earrings made another cameo in Duff's latest post, where she made it very clear she's not letting the comments get to her.

Duff's no stranger to being mom-shamed. When she posted a snapshot of herself eating Brussels sprouts, the commenters came at her for eating foods that cause gas. That may not seem like a big deal, but some were connecting it to baby Banks's colic. Duff didn't respond to haters then, either.