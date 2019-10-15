Wait, Did Hilary Duff Get Married?

Pictures say a thousand words, but with one very choice pick, Hilary Duff's fiancé, Matthew Koma, sent fans into a tailspin wondering whether or not the two got married over the weekend in some sort of hush-hush secret ceremony. Koma's Instagram post, which shows Duff all dressed up before the two of them attended the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles, has a simple one-word caption: "Wife." Cue the investigation.

Naturally, the comments section was full of well-wishes and questions alike: "Did you get married? Mazel tov," a fan commented. "Congrats!!!!!!" another added.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

RELATED: Hilary Duff Just Brought Back Her Lizzie McGuire Blonde Hair

According to E! Online, a representative for the couple confirmed that the two are still engaged and that they haven't actually tied the knot. Koma was just using the word as a term of endearment.

"We like each other," Duff captioned a photo of them posing together. Though that caption didn't offer any explanation, fans were happy to offer up plenty of love on her photo, too, writing that the two were "couple goals" and that they both looked to be very much in love.

RELATED: We Hope Lizzie McGuire Is Still an Outfit Repeater, Because We Want to See These Looks Again

Koma and Duff have plenty to celebrate. Even though they didn't say I Do over the weekend, they will (presumably) soon. And if that's not enough, their daughter, Banks Violet Bair turns 1 year old later this month.