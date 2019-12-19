Hilary Duff Is Ending 2019 With Her Shortest Haircut in Years

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Long hair has been Hilary Duff's signature look since her Lizzie McGuire days. Over the years, the actress has experimented with feathered '70s bangs, different shades of blonde, and temporary pastel pink hair dye, but she's always kept the length of her hair the similar to her beloved Disney character's look.

However, Duff just made a major change to her hair, and she's going into the new year with her shortest haircut yet. Her fresh bob is blunt, slightly textured, and hits just above her shoulders. This cut is one of 2019's most popular hair trends because it works across a number of face shapes and hair textures, plus it's relatively low-maintenance to style. Duff revealed the dramatic chop on Instagram in a IGTV video tutorial on her go-to holiday makeup look.

Duff waited about four minutes into her tutorial to address her big haircut. She confirms she's going without extensions and had her ends chopped off. "I'm just warning you, this might take a little longer than usual because I just chopped my hair off," Duff explained. "After a big change, like a new hair color or cut, it always takes a minute to figure out your face again."

While Duff's bob certainly made fans do a double take, her followers flooded the comments of her video tutorial with praise for her new hair length.

"Love your hair! Gonna chop mine now!," wrote one fan.

"Your hair looks GREAT ," gushed another.

Looks like Duff is saying so yesterday to this decade with her new blunt bob, and it's a look we hope to see more of in 2020.