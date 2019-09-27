Hilary Duff Just Brought Back Her Lizzie McGuire Blonde Hair 

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

It's really happening: Hilary Duff just dyed her hair to get in character for her highly-anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+. It's been fifteen years since the show's final episode aired, and Duff's new lived-in blonde color is giving us "Lizzie all grown up vibes."

The star's colorist, Nikki Lee of L.A's Nine Zero One Salon, is just as excited as all of us about Duff revisiting her iconic character's hair color. She broke down the full process and the products she used on Duff on Instagram.

"Never in a million years did I think I would be doing Lizzie’s color! Well dreams do come true! Thank you Hilary Duff for trusting me to create the perfect blonde for the next chapter of Lizzie McGuire! ," Lee captioned the post.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Just Got Bangs — and Looks Exactly Like Lizzie McGruire

In case you want to use Duff's lived-in blonde as inspiration for your next salon appointment, Lee used Joico products on Duff, and started by lifting her color to a pale yellow. Then, she used three different shades to add dimension to her base color. Finally, she "tapped the root" to create a shadow from the dirty blonde root to Duff's now-lightened ends.

VIDEO: Hilary Duff Just Got the ’70s Haircut You’re About to See Everywhere This Summer

Duff's fresh blonde hair color is part two of her transformation into her beloved Disney character. This summer, Lee gave the actress a set of long, wispy bangs that were inspired by Lizzie.

As for whether or not Lizzie's infamous Y2K hair accessories and styles will show up in the reboot, nothing has been set in stone just yet, but it's not completely ruled out. However, in a recent interview with Refinery29, Duff revealed which of Lizzie's looks she would revisit. "She had a wild time with her hair. There were no rules," Duff said. "There were blue hair scrunchies and all kinds of crazy shit. There are some things like topknot buns and crimping... I feel like that could be a thing again."

Hey, hair accessories have been one 2019's biggest trends, so seeing Duff in butterfly clips again is entirely possible.