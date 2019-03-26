This Video of Hilary Duff's Daughter Hugging Her After Home Birth Will Make You Cry Tears of Joy

Warning: This content may make you teary-eyed.

Five months after welcoming her daughter, Banks, to the world, Hilary Duff is sharing an intimate video of her at-home water birth.

On Monday, the Younger star took to Instagram to give us a very important update on her baby girl's progress (Spoiler: she's already eating avocados), and to commemorate the occasion, she posted an "extremely personal" clip of the mommy-daughter duo's first moments together.

In the video, Duff cradles the newborn in a tub of water and while swaying in her mom's embrace, baby Banks extends her arms and reaches for the actress, giving her what everyone presumes to be a hug. “Did you see that?” a woman is heard saying in the background. “She just literally reached up and put her arms around her mom.”

"It was so absolutely lovely and rewarding (and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged ...for the first time, In my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job mom. Go team go. We did it. Together," Duff captioned the short clip.

Hilary offered a few other details about her home-birthing process, adding that her boyfriend, Matthew Koma "provided such a safe calm strength" and that her 7-year-old son, Luca, was "downstairs deep in Legos" when the whole thing went down.

"I cannot believe this day was only 5 months ago!! It seems like B has been here with us all along," Duff continued. "The time is already going so fast..she tried avocado yesterday! Anyway... feeling blessed for this full hectic life and all the people in it. Happy 5 months Banks."

If that doesn't bring a smile to your face, we're not sure what will.