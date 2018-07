Street style is becoming a household name thanks to Scott "The Sartorialist" Schuman and who better to shoot Hilary Duff in her new street-inspired collection than the originator himself. Duff wore head-to-looks from her line Femme for DKNY, while Shuman captured her on the streets of Soho. The line hits stores next month, so be sure to put her bomber jacket, sweater dress and leggings on your back-to-school shopping list.

