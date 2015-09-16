Hilary and Haylie Duff Want Mothers Everywhere to #EndMommyWars

Hilary and Haylie Duff not only have successful careers as actresses, but they are also two of Hollywood’s most adorable moms. But even though these sisters seem to have found a rhythm that works for them as they raise their kids, Luca and Ryan, respectively, they admit to struggling with mom judgment—an issue that is a widespread problem in the parenting community.

To help combat this and encourage other mothers to stop judging each other, they’ve teamed up with Similac and The Sisterhood of Motherhood to #EndMommyWars. This week, they sat on a panel hosted by the Today Parenting team along with Today weekend anchor Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Wolfe and psychologist Dr. Shefali Tsabary for a lively conversation to discuss the issue and share their own stories of mom judgment.

RELATED: Haylie Duff Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

“It sounds cliché, but everyone’s experience is so different,” Hilary told InStyle. “It is rewarding as a mother when you do something right, and you do want to share it, but sometimes that does really does make someone feel bad.” Alternatively, sharing something that you’re proud of can be met with negativity when posted on social media. “People have such strong opinions about everything and that’s fine for your life, but don’t be a pusher on anything that should just be the universal rule,” Hilary continued. “No one can make everyone happy.”

When the judgment gets too much to handle, the sisters turn to each other for support. “I’ve been super stressed at times and just needing to just vent and having a safe place to do that,” Haylie said. “I would just call her and be like I’m just losing my mind right now. I’m so tired. I just need someone to come here and she would just be there.” Hilary agreed, “Listening each other is the best way.”

Even with a strong tribe of women and a great support team, ultimately moms and women everywhere need to stay true to themselves. “Remember to be a whole person first,” Jones advised. “When you’re centered in yourself you’re not coming from a place of judgment. That’s what we need. We’re all in this together, and we’re all doing the best we can. Let’s just stop judging each other and stop judging ourselves.”

RELATED: See Hilary Duff's Changing Looks Through the Years