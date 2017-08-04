Hilary Duff Used This Bathing Suit Photo to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Leave Hilary alone!

Younger star Hilary Duff has been having the time of her life this week while on vacation in Hawaii with her 5-year-old son, Luca. The 29-year-old Disney Channel alum’s days have been spent on the beach, paddle boarding, lounging, and showing off some super chic one-piece swimsuits (plus a killer straw hat).

However, her happiness did nothing to stand in the way of the Internet’s notorious body-shamers. Duff was so fed up with the press and public’s critiques of her body that she took it upon herself to set the record straight, and empower those facing similar threats to their body confidence.

On Friday, the actress posted a photo of her and her son, their backs to the camera, Duff clad in a checkered one-piece and the aforementioned straw hat:

Jumbopics/MEGA via hilaryduff/Instagram

“I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages,” Hilary began.

“I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months,” Duff explained. “Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws'—well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go."

"Ladies, let's be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed," the actress continued. "You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well. #kissmyass .”

❤️✈️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

Hilary looks amazing—and her positive attitude is just the cherry on top! We're in awe.