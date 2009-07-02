Hilary Duff: Gossip Girl's New It Girl On Campus

Watch your back Blair—NYU's newest recruit is a bombshell blonde straight out of Hollywood. EW.com is reporting that Hilary Duff is joining the Gossip Girl cast next season. She will play Olivia Burke, a movie star in search of a traditional college experience. Vanessa (played by Jessica Szor)—who will reportedly bunk with Olivia in NYU's dorms—has never been a fan of Blair's Upper East Side antics, but can she handle Hollywood drama? One thing is for certain: Vanessa can rest assured that the Queen Bee will get a run for her money when it comes to NYU's campus-domination.