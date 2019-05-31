Hilary Duff Just Got the '70s Haircut You're About to See Everywhere This Summer

With everyone from Kim Kardashian to Sophie Turner changing up their hair lately, it seems like summer is the time for a fresh new cut. (We know you've been considering bangs.)

Hilary Duff just debuted some summery '70s-style fringe on her Instagram account, courtesy of hairstylist Nikki Lee. The style is also one we've seen on Katy Perry and Kylie Jenner.

"Well @nikkilee901 came thru with these fly 70s summer bangers and @allanface face painted me up right and @highheelprncess got me this gorgeous flowing dress with some sassy ass boots," she wrote in her caption. "Mama feeling good."

Feeling good and looking good.

Duff also posted videos to her Instagram stories of herself getting the haircut, joking, "I give her so much stress and she's still willing to give me a bang."

Image zoom hilaryduff/Instagram

Lee also shared a series of photos of her handiwork, appropriately calling the cut a "'70s summer banger."

Almost as much of a "banger" as "What Dreams Are Made Of."