Hilary Duff Is Fall-Ready in Her Latest Cozy Street Style Look
Hilary Duff is just like us. The Younger star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, hitting up a farmers' market with a friend and looking ready for that crisp fall weather.
Duff looked comfy and casual in a jewel-toned, colorblock sweater and dark jeans, black booties and on-trend sunglasses. The mom-of-one wore her blonde hair in a half-up, half-down top knot, carrying a small clutch, looking ready to make some organic, farm-to-table purchases.
Fall trends are some of our favorite, thanks to this season's pretty jewel tones, fun velvet accessories, and the time-tested chunky knit sweater, and Duff proves that just because you live in a non-seasonal city, doesn't mean you can't dress for the season's styles! Plus, a trip to the farmer's market is so on-point with all that autumn has to offer, we wouldn't be surprised if the Disney alum was spotted out at a pumpkin patch next.
Duff's everyday, street style looks have been incredible these days, featuring chic turtlenecks, knit sweaters, and ultra-flared jeans. We can't wait to see what the star steps out in next.