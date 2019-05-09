Hilary Duff Is Engaged to Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Congratulations are in order!

Hilary Duff and longtime boyfriend Matthew Koma are engaged, the Disney Channel alum announced on Wednesday morning.

“He asked me to be his wife ,” Duff, 31, captioned two images of her posing with Koma, 31, while showing off her new ring finger bling.

Koma posted the same set of photos, writing, “I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff.”

Hilary and her beau welcomed their first child together, daughter Banks, just six months ago.

While this will be Koma’s first marriage, Duff was previously wed to Canadian ice hockey player Mike Comrie, with whom she shares son Luca, 7.

The Younger star and her singer-songwriter fiancé have been linked since early 2017. Duff revealed they were expecting a baby girl last June.

We can’t wait for photos of what is no doubt going to be a fairytale event. Now this, this is what dreams are made of.