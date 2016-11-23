Hilary Duff Shows Off New Bangs in Quirky Cat Shirt and Wide-Leg Jeans

By Kelsey Glein Updated Nov 23, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Credit: AKM-GSI

Hilary Duff is going retro.

The Younger star was snapped while out shopping in Los Angeles yesterday, and her ensemble immediately caught our eye. She hit the streets in a colorful Stella McCartney blouse covered in a quirky cat print that she paired with two-tone Stella McCartney wide-leg cropped jeans. The actress accessorized her outfit with equally bold pieces, opting for a bright orange Gucci crossbody bag, matching ankle-strap espadrilles, and '70s-inspired round Sunday Somewhere sunnies. Aside from her statement look, the 29-year-old was also rocking a brand new set of bangs.

Duff took to Instagram today to give us a closer look at her freshly chopped fringe, sharing a selfie that she captioned: "New bangs. Bang bang."

She also posted a cute family photo featuring her 4-year-old son Luca, ex-husband Mike Comrie, and mom Susan Duff, along with her older sister Haylie Duff, her fiancé Matt Rosenberg, and their 1-year-old daughter Ryan.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Masterfully Pairs $58 Earrings with a Luxe Hermès Bag

Looks like Duff is definitely ready for the holidays.

