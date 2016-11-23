Hilary Duff Shows Off New Bangs in Quirky Cat Shirt and Wide-Leg Jeans
Hilary Duff is going retro.
The Younger star was snapped while out shopping in Los Angeles yesterday, and her ensemble immediately caught our eye. She hit the streets in a colorful Stella McCartney blouse covered in a quirky cat print that she paired with two-tone Stella McCartney wide-leg cropped jeans. The actress accessorized her outfit with equally bold pieces, opting for a bright orange Gucci crossbody bag, matching ankle-strap espadrilles, and '70s-inspired round Sunday Somewhere sunnies. Aside from her statement look, the 29-year-old was also rocking a brand new set of bangs.
VIDEO: Hilary Duff's 10 Best Selfies
Duff took to Instagram today to give us a closer look at her freshly chopped fringe, sharing a selfie that she captioned: "New bangs. Bang bang."
She also posted a cute family photo featuring her 4-year-old son Luca, ex-husband Mike Comrie, and mom Susan Duff, along with her older sister Haylie Duff, her fiancé Matt Rosenberg, and their 1-year-old daughter Ryan.
Looks like Duff is definitely ready for the holidays.