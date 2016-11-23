The Younger star was snapped while out shopping in Los Angeles yesterday, and her ensemble immediately caught our eye. She hit the streets in a colorful Stella McCartney blouse covered in a quirky cat print that she paired with two-tone Stella McCartney wide-leg cropped jeans. The actress accessorized her outfit with equally bold pieces, opting for a bright orange Gucci crossbody bag, matching ankle-strap espadrilles, and '70s-inspired round Sunday Somewhere sunnies. Aside from her statement look, the 29-year-old was also rocking a brand new set of bangs.