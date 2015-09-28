These 23 Selfies of Birthday Girl Hilary Duff Will Make You Smile 

@hillaryduff / Instagram
InStyle.com
Sep 28, 2015 @ 8:30 am

Happy birthday, Hilary Duff! The former Disney star, who wowed us with her killer mom-bod not long ago, turns 28 today. 

Duff may have come a long way from her Lizzie McGuire days, but her lively spirit (as evidenced by her Instagram) keeps her young at heart—even she gets pumped up for a Justin Bieber concert! We can only imagine how much fun she and her 3-year-old son, Luca (with ex, Mike Comrie), must have together. 

Currently, the talented performer is keeping busy promoting her latest studio album, Breath In. Breathe Out., as well as her upcoming second season of TV Land's Younger. We predict a long career in the making.

Celebrate Duff's special day with a look at some of her most entertaining selfies, starting with the one above: 

Chopped a few inches off. Thanks @nikkilee901 😘

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

#tbt with @lowenban stormy day in Hawaii ☁️🌺

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

I swear this was a total fluke 😂😂😂😂 @lowenban Lolz

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Dr office shenanigans 👸🏼👦🏼❤️

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

#whatdoyoumean @justinbieber pretty excited 😁

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

The day calls for a bowl of coffee😁check out the oven burn on my sad un manicured fingers. Ouchie 😔

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Two sweaty rats @risenation @adambreuchaud 🐀🐀💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Beat. It's a rough one y'all

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Dog collar :)

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

When you find out you got two more days of press left. #breatheinbreatheout

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

#breatheinbreatheout is FINALLY OUT! My ❤️ is in this record, go get my ❤️!

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

#dadanddaughter 😁❤️

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

It's gunna be this kinda day #sorrywateryourenotstrongenough #lateismymiddlename

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

It was a hot one folks @lowenban dubie and I panting up a storm 👯🐶

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Fools.

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Was on the @todayshow this morning with @hodakotb and Kathie Lee ....they made me do it 😉

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

La bound, comfy but grumpy

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Mermaids luuh sushi💙💚 #sugarfish

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Hey #moms #westillgotit ❤️ #loveyourbod

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

PHOTOS: See Hilary Duff's Changing Looks

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!