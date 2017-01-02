Hilary Duff Is Spending Her Winter Vacation Like All of Us Should
New year, new bikini!
Hilary Duff spent the last hours of 2016 relaxing and soaking up the Hawaiian rays, so it's only fitting the actress began her new year in similar fashion, by flaunting her bikini bod in a maroon swimsuit from Vix Swimwear ($238 for the set; vixpaulahermanny.com) that's giving us major vacay envy.
The former Disney Channel star, who shared the optimistic sand-written message "Everything is going to be awesome!" on Instagram to herald 2017's new beginnings, showed off her toned figure Sunday in the dark wine-hued two-piece bikini as she continued her tropical family getaway in Hawaii.
The mom-of-one ensured she met the new year in style, pairing a messy ponytail and a vibrantly colored purple-and-orange cover-up with the flattering suit while she played in the waves and spent time with her 4-year-old son, Luca Cruz Comrie.
Looks like this star's 2017 is definitely starting with a splash!
See more photos from Duff's sunshine-filled New Year below.