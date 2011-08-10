Hilary Duff and Padma Lakshmi Break a Sweat for Danskin!

Danskin just released images from its new "Move for Change" campaign, featuring sporty ladies like Hilary Duff, Padma Lakshmi, Jenny McCarthy and Christie Brinkley. In the ads, the active women sport Danskin's workout apparel as they go go about their daily exercise routines, from hiking and dancing to yoga and kickboxing. Part of the proceeds from Danskin's new activewear will benefit a charity of each celebrity's choice, and shoppers can learn more about the causes at DanskinMove.com. Click through the gallery to see Hilary, Padma, Jenny and Christie break a sweat!