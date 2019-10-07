Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wed in "Magical" Ceremony After More Than 10 Years Together

Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have some major news — but first, they need to clear a few things up. On Monday, Burton (who added Morgan to her name on social media) posted a romantic black and white portrait of her and her husband sharing a sweet embrace at their wedding.

“Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real,” she wrote, noting that though they’ve “lived as husband and wife for a decade,” they made it official on Saturday.

In the past there have been some misconceptions about the couple’s relationship. “For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue,” Burton wrote. “But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad.

Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19.”

Morgan’s Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles and Walking Dead co-star Norman Reedus officiated the ceremony, and Bush’s fellow One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush was in attendance.

Morgan, 53, and Burton, 37, share two children together, son Augustus, 9, and 1-year-old daughter George.