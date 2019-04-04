Hilaria Baldwin Says She's "Most Likely" Going Through A Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin has revealed that she is pregnant, but that she is "most likely experiencing a miscarriage."

In a candid Instagram post on Thursday, the mother of four and wife of Alec Baldwin wrote, "I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss."

"I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest," she continued.

Baldwin, who hosts the podcast Mom Brain, wrote that she has "no shame or embarrassment with this experience," and be open about what she's going through.

She went on to explain what was happening with her pregnancy, writing that "the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy."

According to the MayoClinic, about 10 to 20 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, though the actual statistic is likely much higher, since many miscarriages occur so early in pregnancy that many people may not be aware that they are pregnant. Most symptoms occur before the twelfth week of pregnancy, and signs can include vaginal spotting or bleeding, pain or cramping in the abdomen or lower back, and fluid or tissue passing from the vagina.

While we've made some progress when it comes to discussing pregnancy loss, there's still stigma around miscarriage, which Baldwin says is why she wanted to be open about what she's going through.

"I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult," Baldwin wrote in her post. "I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly."

RELATED: Everything to Know About Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Thomas

Even so, she said, she's "feeling a bit fragile" and in need of support.

"I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic," she wrote.