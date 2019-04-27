Why Hilaria Baldwin Defended Her Relationship With Stepdaughter Ireland

Hilaria Baldwin is known for her yoga poses and her tight-knit family, but last week, she faced criticism about which family members she brought into the spotlight. She's not standing for the hate, People reports, and responding to her haters that say she excludes her stepdaughter, Ireland.

Fans familiar with Baldwin's feed know her adorable kids by heart: Carmen Gabriela, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Ángel Charles, and Rafael Thomas. Apparently, there were a few folks who didn't think she featured 23-year-old Ireland enough. Baldwin explains that she kept quiet, but something "hit a chord" and she saw one comment as especially hurtful and disrespectful.

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Defends Her Relationship with 23-Year-Old Stepdaughter Ireland

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"That was super horrible," Hilaria told People. "This woman said to me, 'You mean you have five children.' I wanted to be like, 'First of all … I'm not sitting down at a desk Instagramming, I am doing it on the go. Sometimes I have multiple people in my arms or am getting a coffee and taking 5 minutes to myself. And you are nitpicking at my words.'"

Balwin's feed is a far cry from many of the hyper-curated, ultra-edited mommy feeds. Instead of serene, hazy shots, she's doing yoga on the go and often has multiple children hanging off of her. Baldwin went on to explain that her relationship with Ireland is definitely different, but that it's still very much a major part of her life.

"But then it gets to a point where I felt like, this woman who wrote it, she was disrespecting my stepchild and my relationship with my stepchild. And then I'm like, 'Okay, that's it.'"

RELATED: How Hilaria Baldwin Is Coping After Her Miscarriage

She wrote a long, touching caption explaining just how much she loves Ireland. Not only did it express how much their relationship means to Baldwin, but it also shut down haters at the same time.

“Sometimes my language about my biological children does not include her. Because I did not birth her and I never want to disrespect the fact that she has a wonderful mother. But this will never take away from how much I love her, need her in my life, and think that she is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. Please don't look for trouble where there is none."

RELATED: Everything to Know About Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Thomas

Baldwin told People that the commenter did eventually apologize, but Baldwin kept the post up, because she thought it was an important message to share. She's hoping that her reaction can show other stepmoms out there that the criticism comes from all directions and there there's definitely a way to deal with it. Baldwin went on to say that he doesn't have to share her relationship with Ireland on social media to prove that there's nothing wrong. What's between them is between them.

"We eat together, we'll laugh together, we'll hang out with my kids together, we'll do all of that. But a lot of it is we'll just sit down and be quiet and in terms of no speaking or nothing, and then, it's just chat for hours and hours and hours," Hilaria told People. "That's when you know that you have a really good relationship with somebody — you can talk and it's like time was going so quickly because you're just having such a good time."