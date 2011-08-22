The Highest-Paid Celebrity Couple, Watch Beyonce’s Perfume in Action, and More!

1. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen top the world's highest-paid celebrity couple list. [Forbes]

2. Watch a preview of Beyonce's new perfume Pulse. [HuffPo]

3. Former Scrubs star Donald Faison and Jessica Simpson BFF Cacee Cobb are engaged! [AccessHollywood]

4. The Help took the top spot this weekend at the box office, raking in $20.5 million! [LA Times]

5. Balenciaga's teases its new fragrance L'Essence with a video starring Charlotte Gainsbourg. [YouTube]

6. Will Marc Jacobs take over at Christian Dior? [WWD]