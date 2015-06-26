Cool Off with This Totally Refreshing Wine Spritzer

In the mood for alfresco drinks? We recently paid a visit to Alta Linea, award-winning chef Gabe Thompson's new Italian-inspired restaurant in the front courtyard of Chelsea's High Line Hotel, and its laid-back vibe is reminiscent of Mediterranean coastal dining (think: white umbrellas, paper lanterns, and water fountains). To celebrate the grand opening, we solicited a refreshing wine spritzer recipe—our favorite on the menu—from co-founder Joe Campanale. Read on to learn how to whip up this drink at home, or should we say "a casa."

The Punto Spritzer

Ingredients:

1 oz Contratto bitters ($29; garnetwine.com)

1 oz Cocchi Aperitivo Americano ($19; klwines.com)

1/2 oz freshly squeezed grapefruit

1 oz soda water

1 oz sparkling white wine

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a wine glass over ice. Stir once and garnish with a grapefruit peel.

