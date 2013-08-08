Hidden-Wedge Shoes: 12 Pairs to Give You a Secret Boost

Below is an excerpt from “Hidden Wedge Shoes: 12 Awesome Pairs to Give You a Secret Boost,” which originally appeared on StyleCaster. Read the full story at stylecaster.com.

We all know there are certain things in life that can’t be changed: the weather, taxes, to name a few. But perhaps the biggest thing in our lives we have no control over is our height, which can sometimes feel like a serious impediment to our overall style—especially for the vertically-challenged, who often complain that a certain item of clothing would “only look good on someone tall.” Until science comes up with a way for petite folks to add a few extra inches, your best bet is to fake it. The easiest way? Snag a pair of hidden-wedge shoes, which—unlike sky-high heels—provide a few extra inches discreetly, making you look as if you’re wearing flats. Click to check out these 12 awesome pairs that will give you a secret boost!

