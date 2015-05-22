The Hidden Hamptons Spots You Need to Know This Memorial Day Weekend

Whether you hit the Hamptons every weekend, or you're heading out to Long Island's East End for the first time this Memorial Day, take a cue from a (very stylish) local and avoid the overcrowded hotspots. We caught up with Joey Wolffer, designer and owner of The Styleliner, an ultra-chic boutique on wheels, and asked her to dish on her favorite places to shop, dine, and hang. Whatever you do, don't forget to pencil in some time for lounging by the sea. "Gibson Beach is my favorite," says Wolffer. "I also love Long Beach in Sag Harbor for evening picnics with our dogs." Sounds like heaven to us!

Black Swan Antiques

With her own storefront opening this weekend in Sag Harbor, Wolffer is a regular on the shopping scene. "Black Swan is a mecca for antique and refurbished furniture," says Wolffer. "There are great finds at reasonable prices, and the owner happens to be lovely, which is important to my shopping eye!" Some of her other haunts for scoring great pieces include Collette Consignment in Sag Harbor ("the ultimate consignment treasure box"), Lazy Point Variety Store in Amagansett ("the best Brazilian bathing suits"), and Duck & Weave in Sag Harbor ("for lightweight summer shirts").

Caviniola's Gourmet

Make a pit stop here for lunch: "They have the best prosciutto panini around," says Wolffer. "And when I'm making the commute from Sag Harbor to Montauk, I always hit The Crow's Nest ... the atmosphere is perfect for an evening out."

Wolffer Estate Vineyard

Owned by Wolffer and her brother, Marc, the vineyard has been in their family for three decades. "Stop by for wine tastings and Sunset Fridays," she says. Keep your eyes open this summer—the vineyard will open it's first restaurant, Wolffer Kitchen, next month in Sag Harbor.

Parrish Art Museum

Take a break from the sun and duck inside for a dose of Hamptons culture. "They have such a great permanent collection, and really great shows as well," says Wolffer.

