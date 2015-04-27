Hey, Girl...We've Got Ryan Gosling's Coffee Order

We're kick-starting our work week with a java fix--complete with a side of Ryan Gosling. Wondering what the new dad and partner to luckiest-lady-in-the-world Eva Mendes drinks to keep his energy up? We asked Sam Penix, owner of N.Y.C's Everyman Espresso, where Gosling is a regular customer. According to Penix, the actor's a latte man, with the occasional cortado order (that's an espresso with about four and a half ounces of milk, served in a rocks glass). "I always know when Ryan is home in New York, because he comes into our shop," says Penix.

And Gosling is not the only star in Everyman Espresso's clientele. Penix says that Helen Mirren and Kristen Wiig also frequent the shop. "Kristen likes her cortados extra hot," says Penix, who recently learned that his TriBeCa shop has a new neighbor: Taylor Swift. "I would officially like to invite her to come in and enjoy a cappuccino." Your move, Taylor!

—Reporting by Stephanie Rushia