Hey, Divergent Fans! Author, Veronica Roth is Releasing a Series Companion
What’s on your summer reading list? Fans of the Divergent trilogy are in luck! On July 8, the New York Times bestselling author of the series, Veronica Roth, will release Four: A Divergent Collection, a selection of short stories told from Tobias “Four” Eaton’s point of view. To refresh, the series is set in dystopian Chicago where society has been divided into five distinct factions. Four, portrayed in the film version by mega hunk Theo James, is an instructor for the Dauntless faction and love interest to heroine, Tris (played by Shailene Woodley).
Take a look at this exclusive quote from the soon-to-be released novel:
Each story in the new book will take a closer look at Four’s backstory. “The whole idea of him choosing Dauntless in order to escape his father, which seems almost like the opposite of what Dauntless would value, became really interesting to me,” author, Veronica Roth, told InStyle.com. “So when I got the opportunity to write it, I was all about it.”
Roth also gave us a hint about what to expect from the new release. “The last story is the longest and overlaps a lot with Divergent," she said. "Some of the favorite scenes from the whole series are in there from his point of view, so I think that’s going to be really great for readers.”
The Divergent companion will release on July 8, so mark your calendars! Plus, Roth is planning a FOUR-city book tour to go along with the debut. To see if she's coming to your city, visit DivergentOfficial.com.
