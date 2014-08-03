Hey Birthday Girl! Karlie Kloss Turns 22 and We Have All of Her Best Looks to Celebrate

Larry Busacca/Getty Images, Juan Naharro Gimenez/FilmMagic, Joe Stevens/ Retna Ltd.
Happy Birthday, Karlie Kloss! The Victoria's Secret model and BFF to Taylor Swift turns 22 today. From fronting Lancaster Paris's fall ad campaign to collaborating with Warby Parker, the leggy New Yorker boasts a resume that would impress even the most seasoned of supermodels. On top of all her projects (which includes a line of cookies, appropriately named Karlie's Kookies), the model still maintains swoon-worthy red carpet and off-duty outfits.
Click through our gallery to see the model's best looks ever, starting with this all-over embellished LBD.