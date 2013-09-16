This Hervé Léger Bandage Dress May Be Barbie's Hottest Look Yet!

Image zoom Imaxtree, Courtesy

Barbie is getting all wrapped up—in a bandage dress! Hervé Léger by Max Azria is the latest design house to dress the famous doll in looks reminiscent of the brand's fall 2012 collection. Donning a classic red bandage dress, a black corset belt, black gladiator boots and gold clutch, the Hervé Léger Barbie -- available for $150 at Hervé Léger stores, Neiman Marcus locations and on barbiecollector.com beginning October 15 -- also comes with an outfit change of a black and white jacquard dress, open-toe booties and a studded clutch. Ever so chic, the doll's runway-inspired looks were constructed in the same factory that produces the real collection. The biggest challenge of crafting the miniature dress? Scaling down the famous knits used in the dresses to make them Barbie-size, the brand said.

Click through the gallery to see our favorite runway looks from the Hervé Léger Spring 2014 collection.

MORE:• Celebrities Wearing Hervé Léger• Check Out the Coach Barbie!• 75 Moments That Made Our Fashion Week