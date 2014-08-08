Here's Why We're Raising a Glass of Bubbly to Trina Turks's New Bag Line

Celebrity favorite Trina Turk is known for her colorful clothes and coveted collaborations (fans include Mindy Kaling, Jessica Pare, and Mary J. Blige to name a few), but now the designer's ever-growing lifestyle brand has expanded to include handbags.

This week, Turk debuted a new line of totes, clutches, satchels and cross-body bags, ranging in price from $158 t0 $598 (available for purchase at trinaturk.com). And however much we adore the structured but playful pieces from the collection (OK, these bags just made us realize we really are looking forward to fall), we love the inspiration of the line even more. Taking a nod from the designer's love for Southern California and entertaining, she named each of her bags in the collection after her favorite cocktails. Now there's a girl we'd raise a glass to.

Courtesy

From the Manhattan Leather Tote to the Highball zip wallet to the Sunset Soiree clutch (above), each of the bags in the line pays homage to cocktails and tie in with the signature aesthetic of the Trina Turk brand. We can't wait to take our new Manhattan out for Manhattans in the city.

