Here's a Look at Charlotte Rampling's Stunning Nars Campaign

We're having a hard time deciding what's more gorgeous—Charlotte Rampling's Nars campaign, or the luxurious lipsticks she's fronting. To celebrate the brand's 20th anniversary, Nars is rolling out their Audacious Lipstick Collection, of which the 69-year-old actress is the face.

News of Rampling's latest role first broke in February, and after months of anticipation, her black-and-white campaign shot proved to be just as stunning as we expected. "Charlotte's ability to transform is unparalleled," Francois Nars tells WWD. "Whether captured in pieces of artwork, through the lens of a magazine photographer, or on the big screen, she has an amazing power to encompass a character."

It's only fitting that the brand one of the shades from the collection after the star; Charlotte is a deep oxblood hue (back left) that proves to be just as transformative as the actress herself for its ability to create an intense, opaque lip, or a just-bitten stain. See Rampling's campaign in print publications starting next week, and find the Nars Audacious lipstick collection at the brand's outposts and narscosmetics.com on Sept. 1.

Click through our gallery to shop the exact lip and eye products stars wore on the red carpet!