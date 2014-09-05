Here's the First Poster of Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss in Mockingjay

Jennifer Lawrence went back to black in the new poster for Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.

We just got an up-close view (albeit only from behind) of Katniss Everdeen in her first poster for the flick and she looks ready for battle with a sleek black armored uniform, bow on the shoulder, and fully stocked quiver of arrows. It draws a sharp contrast to the all-white image of President Snow with captured rebels Peeta Mellark and Johanna Mason that came out earlier this year.

You can catch the third Hunger Games movie in theaters Nov. 21.

Watch a teaser trailer for the film below, plus see 50 of Jennifer Lawrence's best looks ever here.