Here's Exactly Where to Buy Lupita Nyong'o's Rainbow Bikini 

Jenny Berg
Jul 19, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

We already know that Lupita Nyong'o can rock—nay, twirl—a red-carpet look like a boss. But, thanks to the Oscar winner's recent Instagram snaps, we can now confirm that she has laudatory beach style.

Yesterday, the Black Panther star took a break from her Mexican vacation to 'gram a photo of herself making a dragon-fruit pit stop. As one does.

Along with a bright, patterned sarong and Jason Wu sunglasses ($525; jasonwueyewear.com), the actress wore a bikini that stopped us in our tracks. After all, this is a rainbow bikini we're talking about, people! 

Just imagine this thing gliding along on a rainbow unicorn pool float. It's almost better than purple glitter beignets.

Clearly, our monochrome 'kini just won't cut it anymore. And while we spent the day dreaming of rainbow crochet, our friends at Hello Giggles went ahead and found out where to buy this candy-colored piece of swimwear. 

Turns out, it actually wasn't spun by a unicorn. It's by Shoshanna, and its high-neck halter top ($138) and crochet-string bottom ($125) are available here.

RELATED: Daily Beauty Buzz: Lupita Nyong'o's Hot Pink Lip

Now, who knows where to find dragon fruit? 

Show Transcript

