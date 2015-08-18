Here's Exactly How Often You Should Exfoliate Your Face

We don't know about you but our skincare checklist is long. Cleaning, moisturizing and of course SPF is a must ever day—but what about exfoliating? We chatted with dermatologist Jessica Weiser, M.D to find out how and exactly how often we need to scrub.

According to Weiser, exfoliation serves many key functions. “Exfoliating is helpful to unclog pores and prevent blackhead formation, while also encouraging the removal of dead skin cells that are ready to be sloughed,” she tells InStyle. “It also improves the skin turnover, which is beneficial for skin renewal, which in turn keeps skin radiant and fresh.” When it comes to facial exfoliation, Weiser suggests applying the exfoliating formula of your choice no more than two or three times weekly. “Over-exfoliating pulls cells away that are not ready to be shed, which can trigger irritation and inflammation, and even worsen acne breakouts,” she adds.

RELATED: The 5 Steps to Correctly Washing Your Face

It is crucial to ensure you are exfoliating gently—always opt for washes containing glycolic, lactic, salicylic acid or natural exfoliants. We love Dr. Brandt Skincare PoreDermabrasion Pore Perfecting Exfoliator ($58; sephora.com) and Fresh Soy Face Exfoliant ($42; sephora.com). For sensitive skin, try a peel like belif First Aid Transforming Peel Off Mask ($34; sephora.com), which treats without being physically abrasive to the skin. According to Weiser, harsh scrubs are not advised as they can overly irritate the skin surface and further trigger inflammation.

Related Video: Kahlana Barfield Is Obsessed With Fresh's Rose Face Mask

RELATED: How to Wash Your Face Without Using Water