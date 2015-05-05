Everything You Need for Your Cinco De Mayo Menu

It's almost Cinco de Mayo and that means it's time for a fiesta!
We're celebrating the holiday the way we celebrate every holiday: with a huge spread of gorgeous, delicious food. Read on for the perfect, crowd-pleasing Cinco de Mayo menu.
Cochinita Pibil (Slow Roasted Pork) Tacos
A pork shoulder rubbed with spices, then cooked low and slow, yields a main dish that promises to thrill (vegetarians can swap in potatoes or squash and rub them in achiote paste). Get the crowd-pleasing taco recipe, pictured above, here.
Avocado Margarita
Nothing says Cinco de Mayo like a margarita and a fresh bowl full of guac, but what if you could have the best elements of both in one beverage? Enter the Avocado Margarita.
Chunky Guacamole and Pistachio Dip
Flecked with nuts gently fried in olive oil, this incredibly delicious dish is not your average dip. Get the highly addicting recipe here.
Chipotle-Roasted Baby Carrots
Delicious and gorgeous on a plate, these caramelized, spicy-sweet carrots are surprisingly easy to make—and they're so good you'll be making them all summer long. Read on for the recipe.
Green Herb Rice
Fresh parsley and vibrant green peas give this flavorful rice from Chef Alex Stupak—of the popular Empellon restaurants in N.Y.C.—its colorful appeal. Get the recipe here.