Everything You Need for Your Cinco De Mayo Menu

It's almost Cinco de Mayo and that means it's time for a fiesta!

We're celebrating the holiday the way we celebrate every holiday: with a huge spread of gorgeous, delicious food. Read on for the perfect, crowd-pleasing Cinco de Mayo menu.

Cochinita Pibil (Slow Roasted Pork) Tacos

A pork shoulder rubbed with spices, then cooked low and slow, yields a main dish that promises to thrill (vegetarians can swap in potatoes or squash and rub them in achiote paste). Get the crowd-pleasing taco recipe, pictured above, here.

Avocado Margarita

Michael Tulipan

Nothing says Cinco de Mayo like a margarita and a fresh bowl full of guac, but what if you could have the best elements of both in one beverage? Enter the Avocado Margarita.

Chunky Guacamole and Pistachio Dip

Flecked with nuts gently fried in olive oil, this incredibly delicious dish from chef Alex Stupak—of the uber popular Empellón restaurants in un N.Y.C.—is not your average dip. "I love the green on green of the pistachios and avocado," he says, and favors the Hass variety of avocado for its creamy texture and superior flavor. Get the recipe here. Christopher Testani

Chipotle-Roasted Baby Carrots

Delicious and gorgeous on a plate, these caramelized, spicy-sweet carrots are surprisingly easy to make. "Baby carrots are sweeter and more tender than regular ones, and you don't need to peel them," says chef Alex Stupak of the uber popular Empellon restaurants in N.Y.C. "I leave on the trimmed, tender green tops; it just looks more special." Get the full recipe here. Christopher Testani

Green Herb Rice

Fresh parsley and vibrant green peas give this flavorful rice from chef Alex Stupak—of the popular Empellon restaurants in N.Y.C.—its colorful appeal. "I'd make it about 20 minutes before dinner so that the vegetables stay bright," says Stupak. Get the full recipe here. Christopher Testani

