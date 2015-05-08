Here's Everything You Need to Win at Mother's Day This Year

Warning: You're about to become the favorite child. 

We're taking all the stress out of Mother's Day and making sure your mama has a very, very happy holiday this Sunday. We have gift guides for every type of mom and—to really get those brownie points—a gallery of gorgeous brunch recipes to serve the queen bee herself. Read on for how to start spoiling your mom... 

21 Home Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

We scoured the Internet and gathered the chicest home finds, starting at just $20. You’ll find everyday staples and special occasion pieces—some of which are so good they’re heirloom-worthy. (So you never know, they may come back to you one day.) Hurry up now and click through the gallery—you'll want to have your gifts delivered in time!

Fashion Finds at Every Price Point

Kate Spade New York, $78; shopbop.com

Have a stylish mom? Then we have the perfect gift for her. From charming jewelry she'll love to the crispest pajama set ever, we have the fashion finds and amazing accessories she'll love. Read on for 30 gift ideas no matter what your budget.

Gift Picks from Etsy (All Under $40)

Etsy is the perfect place to shop for Mother's Day thanks to its endless selection of sweet, handmade knickknacks and unique, customizable gifts. Our editors found 9 thoughtful presents that mom is sure to love.  

The Sweetest (and Trendiest!) Pieces for Matching Mother/Daughter Looks

For mother: K. Jacques, $370; shopbop.com

For daughter: Minnetonka, $30; nordstrom.com

Ramp up the awwww! factor and shop matching mommy-and-me outfits and accessories in the latest trends (we can't even with these silk flower crowns). See all our picks here

Here's What Our Editors are Giving Their Moms

From the must-have gym bag to the most perfect summer shawl ever, our editors are spoiling their moms with classic, stylish gifts you'll love

Brunch in Bed: 12 Recipes for Your Mother's Day Menu

Jody Williams, the inventive mind behind N.Y.C.’s Francophile Buvette restaurant (and its Parisian counterpart), loves this simple recipe because it dresses up so well. “For a special occasion, add a spoonful of caviar or salmon roe on top, and open a bottle of Champagne,” says Williams. Get the recipe here.

Whether it's quinoa panckaes in bed or a pretty citrus salad served alfresco with a side of celebrity gossip, we found 12 brunch recipes from top chefs for you to whip up for mom

Spoil Mom with Our Editor-Approved Beauty Picks

$125; sephora.com

We rounded up the most nourishing hand creams, the prettiest gift sets, and (of course) the lovliest perfumes out now for your mom. Click through our top beauty picks (we bet you'll find something to pick up for yourself, too).

