Here's Everything You Need to Win at Mother's Day This Year

Warning: You're about to become the favorite child.

We're taking all the stress out of Mother's Day and making sure your mama has a very, very happy holiday this Sunday. We have gift guides for every type of mom and—to really get those brownie points—a gallery of gorgeous brunch recipes to serve the queen bee herself. Read on for how to start spoiling your mom...

We scoured the Internet and gathered the chicest home finds, starting at just $20. You’ll find everyday staples and special occasion pieces—some of which are so good they’re heirloom-worthy. (So you never know, they may come back to you one day.) Hurry up now and click through the gallery—you'll want to have your gifts delivered in time!

Kate Spade New York, $78; shopbop.com Courtesy

Have a stylish mom? Then we have the perfect gift for her. From charming jewelry she'll love to the crispest pajama set ever, we have the fashion finds and amazing accessories she'll love. Read on for 30 gift ideas no matter what your budget.

Courtesy

Etsy is the perfect place to shop for Mother's Day thanks to its endless selection of sweet, handmade knickknacks and unique, customizable gifts. Our editors found 9 thoughtful presents that mom is sure to love.

For mother: K. Jacques, $370; shopbop.com For daughter: Minnetonka, $30; nordstrom.com Courtesy

Ramp up the awwww! factor and shop matching mommy-and-me outfits and accessories in the latest trends (we can't even with these silk flower crowns). See all our picks here.

Courtesy

From the must-have gym bag to the most perfect summer shawl ever, our editors are spoiling their moms with classic, stylish gifts you'll love.

Jody Williams, the inventive mind behind N.Y.C.’s Francophile Buvette restaurant (and its Parisian counterpart), loves this simple recipe because it dresses up so well. “For a special occasion, add a spoonful of caviar or salmon roe on top, and open a bottle of Champagne,” says Williams. Get the recipe here. Marcus Nilsson

Whether it's quinoa panckaes in bed or a pretty citrus salad served alfresco with a side of celebrity gossip, we found 12 brunch recipes from top chefs for you to whip up for mom.

We rounded up the most nourishing hand creams, the prettiest gift sets, and (of course) the lovliest perfumes out now for your mom. Click through our top beauty picks (we bet you'll find something to pick up for yourself, too).