Here Comes Her Minajesty! Nicki Minaj to Launch Second Fragrance

The secret's out, Nicki Minaj is launching a second fragrance! The star kept fans in anticipation this morning when she announced she'd be revealing a surprise on Twitter and Instagram. In the 11 a.m. EST hour, she unveiled the bottle for her upcoming scent, Minajesty. "Minajesty smells like a passionate love affair," the rapper wrote. "Mysterious and sexy. An unforgettable and hypnotizing scent." And according to Minaj, a "passionate love affair" is a sensual blend of peach, red currant, magnolia, and vanilla. Just like her previous fragrance, Minajesty boasts a very self-reflective flacon, but is dressed up in brand new duds -- namely the red number she wore for her 2012 Super Bowl performance. When one of her fans asked why she chose that outfit, the singer replied that she was "just feeling red at the time." Find Minajesty in stores for $60 starting in September.

See more celebrity fragrances.

MORE:• Nicki Minaj to Launch Second Lipstick for MAC• Try-on Nicki’s Hairstyles!• Nicki at the 2013 BET Awards