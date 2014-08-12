Here Comes the Bride—in Pamella Roland's Debut Bridal Collection!

Ring the wedding bells and throw some confetti—Pamella Roland is launching a bridal line! The designer just announced that she is designing her first collection of wedding dresses, and the 12 couture gowns are slated for a fall 2015 debut.

The leap into the bridal market was an organic one for Roland, who is no stranger to making white dresses. "From the launch of Pamella Roland in 2002, we've had customers order gowns in white for their weddings, so in a sense we are already making bridal dresses," the designer said. "The launch of a special bridal collection is a natural next step and an exciting new venture for us."

Roland is known for her feminine, figure-flattering designs that are timeless with just the right blend of sexiness and modernity. Her wedding gowns will feature luxe fabrics and detailed embellishments, just like her ready-to-wear collections. "I design for a modern woman who is confident in herself and has a classic and sophisticated look. She has fun trying new trends every once in a while, but dresses for herself and has a strong sense of individual style," Roland previously told InStyle.com.

