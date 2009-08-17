Here Come The Wonder Girls!

The Wonder Girls have been South Korea's hottest girl group ever since their 2007 debut. Now that the Girls have joined The Jonas Brothers on tour, they're starting to make waves in America. Yubin, Sohee, Sun, Mimi and Yenny often rock a coordinated retro look—which reminds us of The Supremes' Motown style—but we've also spotted them in edgy pieces by Marc Jacobs and Lauren Moshi, not surprising considering that they count Beyonce, Twiggy and Audrey Hepburn among their style icons.