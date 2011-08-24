Help Selena Gomez Create Her New Perfume!

Jason Merritt/Getty
Caitlin Petreycik
Aug 24, 2011 @ 11:50 am

Selena Gomez is crowd-sourcing her new scent! This fall, Gomez's fans will be able to vote for their favorite fragrance ingredients on SelenaGomezPerfumes.com. The most popular notes will be added to the scent, and the first 50,000 participants will receive a free sample of the perfume and will be entered into a drawing to win a tour of the fragrance lab with Gomez. “I wanted to make a fragrance that is able to make my fans feel special,” the singer told WWD. We can't wait to play perfumer!

Plus, check out everything Selena Gomez wore this year in the gallery!

MORE:Celebrity Scents: An A-Z Guide10 Tips from Selena's StylistJennifer Lopez’s HSN Scent

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!