Help Selena Gomez Create Her New Perfume!

Selena Gomez is crowd-sourcing her new scent! This fall, Gomez's fans will be able to vote for their favorite fragrance ingredients on SelenaGomezPerfumes.com. The most popular notes will be added to the scent, and the first 50,000 participants will receive a free sample of the perfume and will be entered into a drawing to win a tour of the fragrance lab with Gomez. “I wanted to make a fragrance that is able to make my fans feel special,” the singer told WWD. We can't wait to play perfumer!

