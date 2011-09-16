The Help’s Online Buzz, Katie Holmes’ Emmys Gig and More!

1. The Help is the most buzzed about film right now, according to Twitter and Facebook stats. [THR]

2. Katie Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow and Drew Barrymore are among the presenters at this year's Emmys. [Deadline]

3. Brad Goreski talked emerging trends at an InStyle luncheon with managing editor Ariel Foxman. [WWD]

4. Kelly Ripa got a sneak peak at Elizabeth Taylor's to-be-auctioned jewelry at an InStyle cocktail party! [WWD]

5. Shop Lord & Taylor's biggest shoe sale of the season! [Lord&Taylor]

6. Check out this lace eyewear collection by Dolce&Gabbana. [Dolce&Gabbana]